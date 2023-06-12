Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,611 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $63.61. 1,793,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rio Tinto Group Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.