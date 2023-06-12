RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,458,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in RLX Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 841,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 36,001 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLX Technology by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,575,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 415,201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in RLX Technology by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.79. 4,966,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $2.60 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

