Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

