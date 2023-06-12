Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,321 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,633 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,364,059 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $86,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,883,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 592,534 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. 1,673,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,771. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $299,619.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,388 shares of company stock valued at $877,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

