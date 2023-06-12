Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

ROST opened at $103.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

