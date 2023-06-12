Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Financial Survey

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) are both large-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Royal Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 2.87 $2.28 billion $0.55 7.64 Royal Bank of Canada $52.08 billion 2.48 $12.27 billion $7.61 12.20

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ). Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56% Royal Bank of Canada 15.27% 15.36% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Royal Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 1 3 2 0 2.17 Royal Bank of Canada 1 3 1 0 2.00

Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $139.17, suggesting a potential upside of 49.92%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, and mobile advisors; digital, mobile, and social platforms; independent brokers; and travel partners. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset servicing, custody, payments, and treasury services to financial and other investors; and fund and investment administration, shareholder, private capital, performance measurement and compliance monitoring, distribution, transaction banking, cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, and global securities finance services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, advisory services, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.