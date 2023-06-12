Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,323,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Sandstorm Gold worth $17,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.66.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.90. 9,804,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,420. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

