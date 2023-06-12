ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 489,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ScanSource by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ScanSource Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.55. 18,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,023. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $760.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Stories

