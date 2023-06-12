Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,020 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 152,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,252. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

