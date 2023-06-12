Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,507 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Shares of ING remained flat at $12.96 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

