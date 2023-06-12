Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,455 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,027,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,619,887. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

