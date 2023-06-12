Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,564,000.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock remained flat at $10.25 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.34.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

