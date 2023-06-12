Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

