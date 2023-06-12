Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000.

CDAQU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

