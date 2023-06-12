Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO remained flat at $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

