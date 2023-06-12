Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,580 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,046,000 after buying an additional 5,489,652 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after buying an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.42. 2,368,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,334. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 17.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.