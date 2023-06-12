Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ INTEU traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

