Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 44.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 98,869 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,326 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.37. 97,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,732. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

