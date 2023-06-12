Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $108,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $17,998,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RITM. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.