Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,497,000.

NASDAQ:BRACU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.82. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

