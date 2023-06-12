Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $63,655,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $22,775,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,765,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,488 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,406,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,054,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

