Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 88,016 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Rating) by 370.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCRMW. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 493,415 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 128,994 shares during the period.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SCRMW stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46.

