Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,175 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,768. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 78.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,099,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,099,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 66,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,500. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

