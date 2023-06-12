Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,576 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 286,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:FMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,741. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.7086 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Featured Stories

