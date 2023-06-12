Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 327,403 Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right (NASDAQ:GLSTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right (NASDAQ:GLSTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 327,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right Trading Up 9.0 %
NASDAQ:GLSTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. Right has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
