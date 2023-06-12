Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,253,000 after buying an additional 3,226,842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,732,000 after buying an additional 2,313,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.86. 2,803,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,723,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

