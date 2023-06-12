Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,912,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364,737. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

