Schneider National, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Schneider National in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

NYSE SNDR opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Schneider National by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.