Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) and TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Financial Comparison

TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Get Rating) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFI International and Schneider National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TFI International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 57.43 Schneider National $6.60 billion 0.72 $457.80 million $2.60 10.21

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than TFI International. Schneider National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

54.1% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Schneider National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TFI International pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Schneider National pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schneider National has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International N/A N/A N/A Schneider National 7.23% 16.82% 10.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TFI International and Schneider National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A Schneider National 0 3 7 0 2.70

Schneider National has a consensus target price of $30.64, suggesting a potential upside of 15.39%. Given Schneider National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schneider National is more favorable than TFI International.

Summary

Schneider National beats TFI International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. It also leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.