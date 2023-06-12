Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $107.95. The stock had a trading volume of 128,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,491. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

