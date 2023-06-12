SCWorx (WORX) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SCWorx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 839 1867 53 2.62

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.13%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -1.75 SCWorx Competitors $4.35 billion $127.89 million 19.41

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.28% -42.04% -20.40%

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

