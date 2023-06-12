Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $196.60 on Monday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.13.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $50,023.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,346 shares of company stock valued at $26,168,139 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,123.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,954,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa.

