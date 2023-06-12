Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 53 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion $236.31 million 16.95 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $28.42 billion $638.55 million 207.08

Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals have a beta of 0.47, indicating that their average stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.51% 14.94% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sendas Distribuidora and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1091 2667 2850 113 2.30

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 56.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora rivals beat Sendas Distribuidora on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

