SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 386 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $42,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SiTime Stock Performance
SITM traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.52. The stock had a trading volume of 120,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.97. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $209.66.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
Read More
