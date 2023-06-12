Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,375.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,375.50 ($17.10).

SN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($13.92) to GBX 1,410 ($17.53) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.67) to GBX 1,200 ($14.92) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.40) to GBX 1,500 ($18.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,194 ($14.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.25. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.37). The firm has a market cap of £10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,685.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,232.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,174.35.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.