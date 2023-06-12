Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after buying an additional 755,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.
Snowflake stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $170.05. 2,118,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,236. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.74.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
