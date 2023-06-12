So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Critical Survey

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Sohu.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -0.92% -0.46% -0.36% Sohu.com -5.40% -2.96% -1.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for So-Young International and Sohu.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 34.95%. Sohu.com has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.29%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than So-Young International.

So-Young International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sohu.com has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Sohu.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 1.19 -$9.50 million ($0.02) -103.00 Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.53 -$17.34 million ($1.12) -10.29

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sohu.com. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sohu.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

So-Young International beats Sohu.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in the operation of a medical aesthetic service platform. It focuses on content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China, social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Xing Jin and Tao Yu in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication. The company was founded in August 1996 by Charles Zhang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

