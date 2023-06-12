SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.31. 431,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,948. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.19. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

