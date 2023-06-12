Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $31,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $100.24. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

