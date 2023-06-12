Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

SWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $62.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 156,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $9,395,313.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,006 shares in the company, valued at $582,346,040.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,023,128.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 156,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $9,395,313.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,006 shares in the company, valued at $582,346,040.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 779,169 shares of company stock valued at $46,643,508 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

