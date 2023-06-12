SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIPX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 71,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

