SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.01. 55,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $91.37 and a 12-month high of $121.95.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

