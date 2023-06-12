SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,649,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,270,701. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.