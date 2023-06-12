Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,954,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,011,336. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

