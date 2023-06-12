Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $90.97 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,335 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.7% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $90,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,260,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $302,188,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the period. Polus Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 443,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $106,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

MSFT stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,339,797. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $338.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

