Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 11,256 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,527,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $328,421,000 after purchasing an additional 318,055 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 136,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,931,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,127,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

