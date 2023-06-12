SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

SSAB AB (publ) Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.32. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 22.78%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.2993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.57%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

