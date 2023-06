SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Head-To-Head Survey

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) and SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and SSR Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A SSR Mining 14.13% 2.44% 1.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triple Flag Precious Metals and SSR Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple Flag Precious Metals $164.40 million 13.46 $55.09 million N/A N/A SSR Mining $1.11 billion 2.64 $194.14 million $0.72 19.79

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SSR Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SSR Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SSR Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SSR Mining pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSR Mining has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SSR Mining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Triple Flag Precious Metals and SSR Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80 SSR Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus price target of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 62.44%. SSR Mining has a consensus price target of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 81.75%. Given SSR Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Summary

SSR Mining beats Triple Flag Precious Metals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc. is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites. The Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties segment includes a portfolio of prospective exploration tenures. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

