Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,350,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

