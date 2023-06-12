Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,350,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,021,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

