Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 22,870 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,599,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.85. 12,931,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,127,961. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

